Fairbanks teen sentenced to 2 years in prison for robbery

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 17-year-old Fairbanks boy has been sentenced to two years in prison for robbing a man outside the city's main public library.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Elijah Rutherford was charged as an adult for the Aug. 21 robbery of a man at a bus stop outside the Noel Wien (ween) Library.

Rutherford pleaded guilty Monday.

An accomplice, 19-year-old Caden Agli, previously had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in jail.

Prosecutors say Rutherford was not armed but pretended to be by holding his hand in a sweater pocket. He threatened to shoot the victim if he did not give up his wallet.

The victim told police he feared he might die.

After his release, Rutherford faces four additional years of suspended prison time if he violates probation.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com