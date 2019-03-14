Expansion of private school vouchers moving in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major expansion of private school vouchers using taxpayer dollars traditionally spent on public schools is moving forward in the Florida House.

The House Education Committee approved a measure Thursday that would open the door to private schools to about 28,000 students whose families meet certain income requirements. Eventually, the program would apply to families of four with incomes of more than $96,000 a year. It would also prioritize students from the lowest incomes.

Increasing school choice through voucher programs is a top priority for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House bill is much broader than its Senate counterpart, which was approved in committee last week.

Voucher supporters say they provide a path for students to get the best possible education. Opponents say they drain vital funds from public schools.