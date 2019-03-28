Ex-university official charged with lying to get $340K job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a former New York medical university official has been charged with lying on his resume to land a $340,000-a-year state job.

Onondaga County prosecutors say Sergio Garcia is charged with felony accounts of filing a false official record and defrauding the government.

Garcia resigned last May as chief of staff at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse after the Times Union of Albany reported Garcia had fabricated several claims, including surviving an attack in Afghanistan while employed by the U.S. Department of State.

Prosecutors said Garcia lied on his resume about graduating from a Mexican university and also falsely claimed he was State Department chief of staff.

Garcia was arrested Wednesday. The name of his lawyer wasn't available from prosecutors on Thursday.