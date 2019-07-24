Ex-teacher arrested in North Dakota on Oklahoma rape charge

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former special education teacher charged in the rape of a student in Oklahoma has been arrested in North Dakota.

The Tulsa World reports that 43-year-old Daniel Albert Cline Bodine was arrested Tuesday in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Prosecutors say Bodine repeatedly had sex with one of his students at Oologah High School between November 2018 and May 2019. A probable cause affidavit says the student was 18 when the alleged abuse began.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the girl's mother notified authorities after finding explicit messages on her daughter's phone.

Oologah-Talala Public Schools Superintendent Max Tanner said in a statement that Bodine resigned in May.

Bodine remains in a North Dakota jail on a $100,000 bond. Walton says extradition to Rogers County could take 10 days.

