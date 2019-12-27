Ex-high school football coach charged in computer scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis suburban high school football coach is facing a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized computer access after he allegedly accessed the account of an opposing coach.

Tyler Krebs, 45, resigned as Lakeville South's head coach on Sept. 23, three days after police received a complaint about suspicious activity on the computer system at Eastview High School, located in Apple Valley.

A complaint filed Thursday shows that a message was posted on the Eastview team's video and information page about a change in practice times the day before Eastview was scheduled to play Lakeville South.

The Eastview coach, Kelly Sherwin, told police he suspected someone from the Lakeville School District “may have accessed his account and sent the message to confuse the team,’’ the complaint said. Sherwin quickly corrected the post.

The complaint said Krebs, who coached under Sherwin at one time, admitted to his athletic director that he accessed the Eastview coach’s email account after obtaining login information when Krebs worked with Sherwin.

Krebs also left voice and text messages for Sherwin in which he apologized and ‘’acknowledged causing damage to both football programs,’’ the complaint said.

Krebs declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.