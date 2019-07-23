Ex-head of Indianapolis teacher union guilty of embezzlement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former president of the Indianapolis Education Association has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors admitting to embezzling more than $100,000 from the union.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said in a news release Monday that Rhondalyn Cornett wrote checks from the union's bank account as well as used the union's debit card for personal expenses and to withdraw cash.

The U.S. attorney's office says Cornett faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years' supervised release.

Cornett in November resigned from the union, which represents nearly 2,000 teachers working in Indianapolis Public Schools. She was accused at time of financial mismanagement and misappropriation of members' dues as IEA president since 2013.

The Indiana State Teachers Association assumed control of IEA's financial operations after learning of the financial mismanagement.