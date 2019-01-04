Ex-football player charged with hazing teammate

SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a former high school football player in connection with what authorities are calling a team-related hazing incident that occurred in 2015.

Seymour police said Thursday the former Seymour High School student is charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Juvenile Court on Friday.

The suspect's name was not released because although he is an adult now, he is being charged as a juvenile.

Police say the alleged victim was also on the football team and the incident occurred in the locker room in August 2015.

Deputy Chief Robert Rinaldi no further arrests are expected.