Ex-Kentucky teacher pleads guilty to sex crime with student

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student has accepted a plea offer in the case.

The Daily Independent reported Friday that 53-year-old Michael Sammons recently pleaded guilty to using an electronic communications system to procure a minor.

Court records say a rape charged was dropped as part of the plea deal with the ex-Boyd County High School teacher and coach. Prosecutors recommended a 2-year prison sentence.

A student told school officials in March that a female student was seen getting out of Sammons' car one night. The female student later told authorities about inappropriate relations with Sammons. He was later fired.

It was Sammons' first year teaching in the county. He previously taught in the Greenup, Kentucky and Portsmouth, Ohio areas.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 12.

___

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com