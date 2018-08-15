Ex-Federal Reserve Bank leader to join Virginia university

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is joining the faculty of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jeffrey M. Lacker will be a teacher and researcher at VCU's business school.

Lacker led the Richmond agency from 2004 to 2017. He resigned after acknowledging improper discussions with a financial analyst that later became the subject of a lengthy investigation into leaks.

He plans to teach undergraduate and MBA students. Lacker also is writing a book about the causes of the Great Recession.

___

