Ex-Drake trainer, school reach settlement in lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University and its former head athletic trainer fired in 2016 after 31 years on the job have agreed to settle his wrongful termination lawsuit.

KCCI reports that the university admits no wrongdoing in the settlement. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Scott Kerr filed the lawsuit after he says he was abruptly fired when a medical condition forced him to urinate in a dirty training room whirlpool.

Kerr said he had been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and another condition that caused him to urinate more frequently. Kerr said he urinated in the whirlpool because he didn't have time to get to a bathroom. Kerr said he thoroughly cleaned the whirlpool tank afterward.

His lawsuit said he was fired because of his disability, age and gender.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com