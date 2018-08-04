Education plays central role in Arizona governor's race













Photo: Bob Christie, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, Democrat David Garcia announces his run for Arizona governor at the state Capitol in Phoenix. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring. Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. less FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo, Democrat David Garcia announces his run for Arizona governor at the state Capitol in Phoenix. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial ... more Photo: Bob Christie, AP Image 2 of 4 FILE- In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Steve Farley debates with other candidates in Scottsdale, Ariz. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring. Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. less FILE- In this July 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Steve Farley debates with other candidates in Scottsdale, Ariz. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 3 of 4 FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring. Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. less FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about ... more Photo: Matt York, AP Image 4 of 4 FILE--In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring. Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. . less FILE--In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Education plays central role in Arizona governor's race 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Education is one of the top issues in Arizona's gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring.

Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat GOP incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. He's cast himself as a champion of public schools, pointing to a three-year plan to give teachers a 20 percent raise in this year's budget. And he pledges that he's not done yet. But he's coming out strong against any proposal to raise taxes, saying it would harm the business climate.

The three Democratic candidates have varying plans on how to fund schools, including tax increases or eliminating sales tax loopholes.