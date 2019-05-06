Education chief says teacher strikes 'ultimately hurt kids'

BALTIMORE (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS') says she thinks recent teacher strikes "ultimately hurt kids" and that labor disputes should be handled outside the classroom.

DeVos made the comment Monday in Baltimore while speaking at a conference for education journalists.

She was asked whether she supports teachers who've gone on strike, and she said it's important that adults have disagreements "on adult time and that they not ultimately hurt kids in the process."

She also said: "I think too often they're doing so by walking out of the classroom."

Teachers from West Virginia to California have gone on strike this year to protest a variety of issues, including low pay and large classroom sizes.

DeVos says great teachers should be paid well but that it's an issue for states to address.