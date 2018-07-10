Eastern Michigan under investigation for Title IX compliance

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University is under federal investigation for allegations its athletic program discriminated against female athletes by not offering equal opportunities.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights launched the investigation following a complaint filed in April. The complaint came a month after the university announced its dropping softball, wrestling, women's tennis and men's swimming and diving because of budget cutbacks.

The Office for Civil Rights is looking into the university's compliance with Title IX, which requires colleges to match the male and female athletic participation to the ratio of total enrollment.

Two female athletes also sued the school last month for eliminating their sports programs.

The university argues the court should place a hold on the lawsuit until the federal investigation is complete. The investigation's timeline is unclear.

