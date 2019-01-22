Earnhardt Jr., Love headline NC Sports Hall of Fame class

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., PGA Tour veteran Davis Love III and former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan have been elected to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Among those also included in the 12-person class announced Tuesday are veteran women's basketball referee Dee Kantner, sports artist Ernie Barnes, high school administrator and coach Willie Bradshaw and football coach Rod Broadway.

Also elected are hunting and fishing administrator Eddie Bridges, wrestler Steve Gabriel, former UNC quarterback Paul Miller, sports promoter and administrator Neill McGeachy and high school coach Thell Overman.

Earnhardt won 26 Cup races before retiring in 2017. Love has 21 wins on tour, won the 1997 PGA Championship and captained two U.S. Ryder Cup teams.

They will be inducted into the hall of fame in May.

