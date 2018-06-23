EXCHANGE: Students find second Fort Kaskaskia site









ELLIS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — When students in the SIU Center for Archaeological Investigations Summer Field School excavated at Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site in 2017, they found what appeared to be a stone foundation of a wall of the fort or barracks. They also found hand-made nails, a French flintlock from a gun and musket

Outside the fort, they even found a button from a British Revolutionary War uniform But there was something missing — artifacts from the Americans who were believed to occupy the fort off and on.

The 2018 CAI Summer Field School has uncovered the reason. The American Fort Kaskaskia was constructed at a second site, up the hill from the earthen berms from the French fort. The two sites are separated by about 45 years.

"This is the highest point on the ridge," Mark Wagner, director of the Center for Archaeological Investigation, said.

Students, under the direction of Wagner, have found bricks, ceramic pieces, bullets and animal bones. They believe they know where the refuse dump for the fort was located, and they have found the edge of a compacted dirt road, probably the original Shawneetown Road, that led to the fort.

"We know it was a road because ground-penetrating radar picked it up," Wagner said.

Wagner believes the fort is probably a 40-meters square, built similar to Fort Massac in desgin. Part of it may be under the parking lot.

"We are still trying to find out where the edge of the fort was," Wagner said. "No one was aware this was up here."

To help show the public their work, the group hosted a Public Archaeology Day at Fort Kaskaskia on Saturday. The event included tours of the work site, although tours were cut short to protect the sites from rain, and re-enactors from the Lewis and Clark Discovery Expedition of St. Charles, Missouri.

The re-enactors portrayed actual members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, which stopped at Fort Kaskaskia and recruited additional men from the fort. Here are a few notable characters with direct ties to the fort:

Capt. Meriwether Lewis, portrayed by Jan Donelson, explained some of the artifacts to visitors Saturday afternoon. He showed a map of the U.S. in or about 1803 and pointed out the word "conjecture" on the map.

"They didn't know what was out there. That's why the Missouri River only goes to Omaha, Nebraska," Donelson said.

Lewis and Clark were sent by President Thomas Jefferson to find a water passage to the Pacific Ocean. They mapped and defined the Louisiana Purchase along the way, which was defined by the Mississippi River on the East and the Missouri River Watershed in the West.

Donelson said Napoleon and most others believed the watershed to extend to about Omaha, but it actually covered a larger area. The purchase was three or four times larger than it originally was believed to be.

The expedition kept going to the Pacific Ocean, mapping the Northwest Territory along the way. Because no one laid claim to that area, Lewis and Clark were able to claim it for the United States.

Donelson said members of the expedition took gifts for the Indians they met along the way. Two of the items were scissors and tobacco.

Although the settlers had access to tools like scissors, the Indians did not.

"The Indians were from the stone age, and Lewis and Clark were advanced to the iron age. That is about a 12,000 to 15,000 difference in technology," Donelson said.

Capt. Russell Bissell, portrayed by Greg Carter, was commander of Fort Kaskaskia in 1803. He said it was the soldiers' job to protect the territory.

Private Ebenezer Tuttle, portrayed by Randall Gunther, was recruited at Fort Kaskaskia from the Regiment of Artillery.

Private John Collins, portrayed by Pat Trader, was recruited at Fort Kaskaskia from the First Infantry Regiment.

"This is an important place in the Lewis and Clark Expedition," Gunther said. "They recruited 11 or 12 men for the expedition westward. They also acquired a boat."

Gunther added that is rare for people to find something new and unknown in history, and it is rare to find new things relating to Lewis and Clark.

"The goal of our organization is to keep the story alive," Gunther said.

The students will wrap up their excavations at Fort Kaskaskia on Monday and Tuesday, then move to Miller Grove, a freed slave community in Pope County.

