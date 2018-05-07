Ducey defends no-tax budget growth of teacher pay raise plan

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is pointing to his record of growing the state budget without tax increases after signing a plan to hike teacher pay.

Ducey on Monday made his first public appearance since signing a state budget that begins a plan to give teachers a 20 percent pay raise by 2020.

Meanwhile, the grassroots #RedforEd movement that spawned a six-day teacher walkout and closed schools is supporting a proposal to hike income taxes on high earners to increase school funding. They're gathering signatures to get the measure on the November ballot.

Ducey spoke to reporters after making speaking at the 20th annual Department of Public Safety Officer Memorial Ceremony.

The event honors the 29 state troopers who died while serving since 1958.