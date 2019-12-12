Donation to Missouri State will aid Springfield schools

Missouri State University has received a $6.5 million donation that will be used to expand agriculture education for students in the Springfield public school district.

The Darr Family Foundation said Wednesday the donation will be used to add a small animal education facility and an agricultural magnet school at Missouri State's Darr College of Agriculture, The Springfield News-Leader said.

The Springfield public school district will run the magnet school, which is expected to open in August 2021 and serve up to 150 students, likely in grades 4-6.

The money will be donated over five years starting with $2 million this month.

Missouri State President Clif Smart said the Darr foundation's will raise the profile of agriculture education in the region. He said the magnet school will allow the school district to develop an agriculture curriculum that starts in elementary school and will eventually create a pipeline of students to Missouri State who are seeking careers in agriculture.

The Darr Family Foundation is named for William Darr, who created four successful agriculture-related companies.