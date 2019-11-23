Doctor is South Carolina’s first recipient of AMA award

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Dr. William H. Hester, a longtime Florence physician, became the first person in South Carolina to receive the American Medical Association (AMA) Benjamin Rush Award for Citizenship and Community Service. The award was presented Saturday, Nov. 16 at the 2019 Interim Meeting of the House of Delegates in San Diego, California.

Hester and 11 members of his family attended the opening session at which the award (was) presented.

Hester said he is humbled by the recognition, especially from such a prestigious organization.

Hester was a delegate to the AMA from South Carolina for 10 years.

“To me the AMA is the ivory tower for caring for patients,” he said. “I admire its work.”

He said the award is not given every year but roughly every two years.

“No one from South Carolina has ever received the award,” Hester said.

The award recognizes people for citizenship and community service, things they do not just in the field of medicine but service to the community, he said.

A physician for 55 years, Hester has been actively involved in the communities where he has practiced medicine.

In 1968, he started practicing family medicine in Timmonsville and was involved with the town council. He served the rural community for 12 years, nine of those as the only family physician in town, before he moved to Florence to work for McLeod Regional Medical Center. He served as program director for its Family Medicine Residency Training Program.

Today, Hester is an assistant dean of the University of South Carolina School Of Medicine, where he heads the Florence Regional campus. His office is in the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences.

In addition to being a physician and teacher, Hester has served as a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

He has been actively involved in the Florence Medical Association, S.C. Medical Association and the S.C. Academy of Family Medicine. He has served as president of both the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians and the S. C. Medical Association.

Hester has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career. Among them are the S.C. Family Physician of the Year award, Pioneer Award for Excellence in Health Care, and the ACGME Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, presented to program directors who find innovative ways to teach residents.

In 1990, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Carroll Campbell. The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded by a South Carolina governor to a person who has made contributions of statewide significance.

He has also been honored with the MUSC Distinguished Alumni Award.

In 2018, Hester received an honorary degree from Francis Marion University.

He is an active member of Central Methodist Church in Florence, where he has served on the Staff-Parish Committee and chairman of the Central Methodist Administrative Board.

He has served as a member of the Red Cross Board and is a former Jaycee.

Hester has served for 12 years on the Board of the Joint Underwriter’s Association (JUA) for malpractice insurance. Six of those years were as chairman.

Born and raised in Mullins, Hester received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College and his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.

After graduating from the MUSC, Hester served in the United States Army Medical Corps in Vietnam and at Fort Jackson.

Hester has been married to his wife, Betty, for 55 years. They have four children and four grandchildren.

While having a long and full career, Hester said it did take a lot of his time from his family. He said he does regret not having the opportunity to do things with his children as they were growing up.

He was happy to have his children and grandchildren attending the awards ceremony last weekend. He said one grandchild was not able to attend.

