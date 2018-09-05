Dixie State begins offering first graduate degree program

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Dixie State University is offering its first graduate degree program this fall.

The Spectrum newspaper reports the Master of Accountancy program had about 60 applicants. The university is also offering three new bachelor's degrees in music performance, mechanical engineering and nursing.

Dixie State has also hired new instructors for those and other growing programs at a cost of $500,000 to $750,000.

The College of Health Sciences is growing particularly quickly, and Dean Eli Bermudez says its building has reached capacity.

Meanwhile, a number of new buildings are being renovated and updated as the school grows along with its home base of St. George, which was dubbed the fastest-growing metro area in the country by the U.S. Census this year.

The former Dixie State College became a university five years ago.

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com