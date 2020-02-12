District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer, district officials said.

Administrators said the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the staffer. Other staffers rushed to break up the melee, and the staffer and student fell to the floor, hitting their heads.

District spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said the two had been talking as they walked down the hall but were not arguing.

The names of those involved have not been released. Police are investigating the incident.