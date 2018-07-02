Developer backs off plan to convert historic school to hotel

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A developer has withdrawn plans to turn a former school building into a hotel on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reports that Jim MacPhaille is a New Orleans developer who owns a restaurant and several other buildings and businesses in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

He says he doesn't want to fight with neighbors about the Spanish Revival-style former school, which was built in the 1920s and first housed Bay High School.

MacPhaille had proposed converting it into a 70-room boutique hotel. But, he didn't meet all the requirements for a zoning change.

Attorney Leonard Blackwell, representing neighbors, says MacPhaille's plans were too vague to allay their concerns.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

