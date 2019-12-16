Detroit school gets literacy lounge to enhance reading

DETROIT (AP) — An elementary school in Detroit now boasts a new learning space that includes more than 1,000 age-appropriate books and specially designed furniture to enhance students' learning experience.

The space at Carleton Elementary is the ninth literacy lounge opened by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson and his Determined to Assist Foundation in the Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017.

Literacy lounges also help students foster a love of reading with the goal of improving literacy rates within Title I schools.

The multipurpose and lightweight seating, surfaces and storage in the Carleton literacy lounge is from NorvaNivel, which designs and manufactures learning spaces.

The Determined to Assist Foundation impacts the lives of low-income children in Detroit by providing them with educational opportunities and resources that they otherwise would not have.

“From a young age, I was encouraged to read by my brother and it is one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given,” Jackson said during an unveiling for the lounge at Carleton Elementary earlier this month. “I want to help give these kids the gift of knowledge because that is one gift that no one can take away from you."