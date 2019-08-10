Detroit museum, Oakland Community College partner for arts

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts and Oakland Community College are partnering to help expand education, events and arts offerings.

The museum's Board Chairman Gene Gargaro and Oakland Community College Chancellor Peter Provenzano recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

Provenzano says the partnership "brings new resources to our campuses for arts-focused initiatives and activities, including a unique training program to improve students' critical thinking skills."

Reproductions of artworks also will be displayed at OCC campuses as part of the museum's "Inside/Out" program.

Museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons says the partnership with the multi-campus school will help offer "greater access to museum programs" and "enhance the DIA's image as a family-friendly space" as well help make OCC's Royal Oak campus "a center for arts in the region."