Despite criticism, Johns Hopkins proceeds with alcohol study

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins says it will continue taking part in a study into the health impacts of alcohol despite criticism prompted by an investigation that showed the trial is funded mostly by alcohol companies.

The Baltimore Sun reports the university is one of 16 institutions participating in the study, which will look at whether one drink a day can decrease the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

A recent New York Times investigation found the 10-year government trial is being funded mostly by alcohol companies through donations to a foundation that raises money for the National Institutes of Health.

Johns Hopkins Medicine officials told the newspaper in a statement that the institution has policies against interacting with industry and other parties that may pose a financial conflict of interest in research.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com