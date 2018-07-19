Dental students making free mouth guards for athletes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dental students at the University of Michigan are making free mouth guards for young athletes.

The School of Dentistry will make mouth guards for 120 kids, ages 5 and older, on July 28. The procedure takes about an hour.

Tamara Mackie, a fourth-year dental student, says the annual clinic is an opportunity for students to serve the community. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the School of Dentistry on North University Avenue. A parent or guardian must accompany a child under 18. Braces are OK, too.

Kenneth May, an associate professor of dentistry, says athletes quickly adjust to wearing mouth guards. He says, "They just make sense."