Dems offer concession on vaccines to end Republican walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker says Senate Democrats are willing to drop a controversial vaccine proposal to coax Republicans back to the Oregon capitol and vote on a multibillion school funding tax.

Rep. Cheri Helt, the Republican from Bend who sponsored the vaccine measure, said Monday that the deal is a win for "the loudest, most extreme voices in our politics."

The bill responds to a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest that sickened more than 70 people. The outbreak was recently declared over but the national measles count has hit its highest in decades.

The proposal would have ended families' ability to opt-out of school vaccination requirements for personal, philosophical or religious reasons.

Republicans shut down the Senate last week to protest a minimal tax on businesses that's expected to raise $2 billion for schools.