Delaware students make little progress on standardized tests

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware public school students made little to no overall progress on state assessments this year.

Test results released Wednesday by the Delaware Department of Education show that 44 percent of students in grades 3 through 8 rated proficient in math this year, down from 45 percent last year. The overall proficiency rate in English remained unchanged at 54 percent.

Meanwhile, only 28 percent of Delaware high school students taking the SAT rated proficient in math, down from 29 percent last year.

The percentage of students rating proficient in reading and writing on the SAT dropped from 53 percent last year to 50 percent this year. Only 40 percent rated proficient in the essay portion of the SAT, a sharp decline from 53 percent in 2017.