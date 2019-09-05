Delaware man sues accused attackers in frat party beating

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man who says he was called slurs then beaten at a University of Delaware fraternity party is suing the suspects who pleaded guilty to assaulting him and the fraternities that reportedly hosted the event.

The Delaware News Journal reports Wednesday that Rancel Valdez filed a personal injury lawsuit against accused assaulters Adam Taylor, Nicholas Poluch, Matthew Vincenti and Daniel Weimar, along with two fraternity chapters.

Valdez says he was at an outdoor party in 2018 when the men told him to leave and used derogatory remarks referring to his sexuality. The suit accuses the men of putting him into a headlock and beating him, leaving him with broken bones.

The newspaper reports the men have pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.

It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment.

