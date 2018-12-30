Dartmouth starts $200 million construction project

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Construction is getting underway on a $200 million project to integrate engineering, computer science and entrepreneurship at Dartmouth College.

The project, funded through gifts to the Ivy League college, includes a new building on the west end of campus to be shared by the Thayer School of Engineering, the Department of Computer Science and the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship. Construction is beginning in January with a three-level parking garage that will sit below the building. Work on the above-ground portion of the structure will begin in late 2019, with the building expected to open to students in the fall of 2021.

Dartmouth says the project will lead to the doubling of the engineering school's faculty and a 50 percent increase in the computer science faculty.