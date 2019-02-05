Courtney invites USCGA whistleblower to State of the Union

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy faculty who blew the whistle on harassment and workplace bullying at the school has been invited by Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney to the State of the Union address.

Lt. Cmdr. Kimberly Young-McLear is an instructor in the academy's engineering department.

An investigation by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General backed up her allegation that she faced retaliation and bullying based on gender and race. The retaliation included a poor annual evaluation.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Courtney says Young-McLear reported to work as an excepted employee despite missing a paycheck during the 35-day government shutdown.

Courtney praised Young-McLear for her "moral courage, integrity, and devotion to duty."

Republican President Donald Trump's State of the Union address is scheduled for Tuesday.