Coombs returning to Ohio State as defensive coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kerry Coombs is returning to the Ohio State coaching staff, this time as defensive coordinator.

Coombs spent 2012-2017 on the Ohio State staff as cornerbacks coach and has spent the past two seasons in the NFL as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Coombs moves into the slot vacated by Jeff Hafley, who was hired as head coach at Boston College.

Coombs' former tenure as a Buckeyes assistant produced five first-round draft choices from his units, including Bradley Roby, Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley and Denzel Ward.

Every starting Ohio State cornerback in Coombs’ six-year tenure reached the NFL.

