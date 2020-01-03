Community college offers licensed practical nurse program

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Classes start later this month for a nursing program state officials hope will help address New Hampshire's health care workforce shortage.

With funding from the state budget, River Valley Community College in Claremont is offering a program to train licensed practical nurses who perform supervised work at nursing homes and other settings. Other community colleges are expected to follow suit.

The state Department of Employment Security estimates that there are about 1,200 openings for licensed practical nurses each year. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said re-starting such programs create on- and off-ramps for educational attainment and career development.