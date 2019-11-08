Committee tables $46M federal grant for charter schools

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire legislative committee has voted to table a $46 million federal grant to double the number of charter schools in the state, drawing criticism from the governor and education commissioner.

In a statement, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday cited budgetary concerns and an "unknown impact" on charter schools already operating in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement the "game-changing" grant would have cost taxpayers nothing. Sununu and Commissioner Frank Edelblut said New Hampshire was awarded the largest grant nationally.

Edelblut said it would have built on New Hampshire's success with public charter schools. He said the schools "have consistently outperformed traditional public schools" in the state for the last five years, despite receiving less taxpayer funding and often serving an at-risk student population.