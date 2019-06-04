Colorado universities to partner in new program and branch

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State University and the University of Colorado plan to collaborate on a new medical school program focused on health care's impacts on patients and society at large.

The Denver Post reports that a new school branch in Fort Collins is expected to enroll students beginning in 2021.

The schools say in an announcement that students will attend classes at Colorado State and earn medical degrees from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Faculty from both universities will be involved in teaching.

The first class in the four-year program is expected to include about a dozen students and could grow to 48 students per year.

Officials need to recruit faculty and prepare documentation required by CU's accrediting body, which must approve the branch before its opening.

