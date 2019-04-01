Collins, Klobuchar eye expansion of apprenticeship programs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two senators from different political parties are introducing a bill they believe will help increase the number of participants in apprenticeship programs.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota say their bill would provide funding for tuition assistance programs for participants in apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. The senators say apprenticeships are a chance for workers to stay in the job market while pursuing their credentials.

Collins and Klobuchar say their proposal would grow the number of registered apprenticeships by providing money to states that create or expand tuition assistance programs that help participants in apprenticeship programs.

Collins say the bill would be beneficial in Maine, where employers have jobs available but face an inability to find trained workers to fill those positions.