College staff return to work after reaching contract deal

CHICAGO (AP) — After less than a day on the picket line, striking staff at the City Colleges of Chicago announced a tentative agreement with college administrators.

Hundreds of full- and part-time clerical and technical workers at City Colleges walked off the job Wednesday to show their displeasure over an inability to reach a contract agreement after three years of negotiations.

In a joint statement released Thursday, college administrators and the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel announced the two sides have reached an agreement.

Details of the agreement were not made available. Union members must vote on the proposed contract before it can take effect.

Union leaders were seeking pay increases to ensure workers earned at least Chicago's minimum wage, which is to increase to $13 per hour in July.