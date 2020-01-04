Coach charged with sex crime avoids prison time in plea deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former part-time coach at an all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore has received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.

An attorney for the victim's family called Ernest Jackson's sentence a slap on the wrist, The Baltimore Sun reported Friday.

Jackson, 31, of Rosedale, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He received a suspended sentence of 10 years with three years of probation, according to court records.

“The family is outraged that Mr. Jackson did not get any jail time,” attorney Steve Heisler told the newspaper. “This is a person in a position of authority, a teacher, a coach, having sex with a 14-year-old and he gets to walk out of the courtroom. They just can’t wrap their heads around that.”

But a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office said the plea offer was made in consultation with the family.

“It is rather unfortunate but the statement from the civil attorney for the victim’s family could not be further from the truth,” wrote spokeswoman Zy Richardson.

Jackson declined comment to the newspaper through his public defender.