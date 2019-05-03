Clemson fires men's basketball assistant implicated in trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has fired men's basketball assistant coach Steve Smith. His voice is heard on a federal wiretap at the ongoing trial into college corruption.

University officials said Friday that the school would not renew Smith's contract that expired last month. Tigers coach Brad Brownell says he supports the school's decision.

A federal wiretap was played in court of a conversation between Smith, defendant Christian Dawkins and an undercover FBI agent. Smith is heard commenting on why Clemson's national championship football team is so successful. He said "if you use resources at Clemson, you can really keep everything tight."

Testimony from financial adviser Marty Blazer indicated he believed that meant boosters would give players improper benefits.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich has said a review found no reason to believe the football program had done anything wrong.

