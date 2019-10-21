Classes resume in Colorado district despite strike

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (AP) — Classes are resuming in a rural Colorado school district despite a teachers' strike now in its second week.

The president of Park County School District RE-2, Kim Bundgaard, told The Denver Post that classrooms will be staffed Monday by teachers who chose to come back to work, licensed substitute teachers and other staffers.

Teachers went on strike Oct. 14 over salary increases and other issues.

It is the third teachers' strike in Colorado in the last 18 months.