Citing finances, 2nd charter school quits Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle area charter school is closing at the end of the school year next month, the second to quit since publicly funded, privately run schools began operating in Washington state five years ago.

Thelma Jackson, board chairwoman of Soar Academy in Tacoma, said about 75 percent of its 200 students had made arrangements as of April to transfer to another school for the following term.

The charter school announced in January that it was shutting down at the end of the school year, citing financial constraints.

The school was one of the state's first charters and in its four-year existence had weathered a period of political turbulence culminating with a major state Supreme Court victory won in 2018.