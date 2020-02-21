Chicago school in misconduct probe removes another staffer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago high school that last month fired two top leaders amid sexual misconduct investigations into the basketball teams has removed another staff member following an alleged altercation with a student.

Jerryelyn Jones, an administrator-in-charge at Lincoln Park High School, sent parents a letter Thursday informing them about the removal of the temporary staffer, who wasn't named. There was no indication whether the actions were related to the misconduct probe.

Jones was appointed by Chicago Public Schools following the sudden firing of Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield last month.

”Parents of the impacted student have been notified, and supports are available to the student,” Jones wrote. “We continue to work very hard to ensure that your child has an environment where they can feel emotionally and physically safe, and we are encouraged by the positive progress we are seeing.”

A CPS spokeswoman declined to answer questions concerning the incident, including what role the adult served at the school and the accusations levied against them.

Lincoln Park has gone through a turbulent couple of months as four investigations led to its top two administrators being fired, three boys basketball coaches suspended or let go, the girls basketball coach removed and the boys basketball season suspended.

A few days later, a short-term administrator was removed after she allegedly grabbed a student by the face, which was caught on video.

The school community has also dealt with an alleged sexual assault that happened inside a classroom after school last month. The unnamed girl's father has filed a negligence suit against CPS.

District officials have said allegations of misconduct under investigation involve both adults and students. Efforts appear to have been made to prevent investigators from learning what happened, according to officials.

Local school council members hired a lawyer to perform an independent probe into the misconduct allegations and subsequent CPS investigations.

The members actively expressed support for Thuet and Brumfield. Both have told the Chicago Tribune, through their attorney, that they were not given clear answers about why they were fired.

Earlier this month, students staged walkouts and sit-ins asking for their leaders back and accusing CPS of shutting out student voices.