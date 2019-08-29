Chicago's mayor to deliver first State of the City speech

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will present a long-term financial plan and investments to help working families in her first State of the City address.

The speech is scheduled for Thursday evening. It comes as the nation's third-largest city has a massive budget deficit and faces a potential teachers' strike.

The city's first black woman and openly gay mayor marked 100 days in office this week after campaigning on a promise to clean up corruption at City Hall and help low-income and working families. She is touting some accomplishments, but says there's a long road ahead.

Since taking office in May, she has signed an executive order aimed at limiting aldermen's power and passed an ethics reform package that includes stricter rules on lobbying and heftier fines for ethics violations.