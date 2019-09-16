Cheerleading squad suspended after Trump banner displayed

NEW LONDON, N.C. (AP) — A high school cheerleading team in North Carolina is on probation after a banner supporting President Donald Trump was displayed before a football game.

Stanly County Schools Superintendent Jeff James told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the probation was levied by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The incident occurred Aug. 30 before a game at North Stanly High School. It's about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte.

News outlets reported that the banner read: "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again."

James said the probation simply means "don't do it again." He added that all North Carolina schools have a policy against displaying political signs.

The district said in a previous statement that the banner's display wasn't planned or endorsed by the school or staff.