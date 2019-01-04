Charter 'Career Academy' would combine high school, college

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is offering more details about an innovative project Republican Gov. Chris Sununu highlighted in his inaugural address.

Sununu said Thursday he wants to create the "New Hampshire Career Academy" modeled after a program that brings together Spaulding High School in Rochester, Great Bay Community College and Safran Aerospace Composites.

The goal is to create a new charter school operated by the community college system that would receive the same $7,300 in state funding per pupil that other charter schools receive. Participating seniors would receive high school diplomas, certificates in specific fields such as advanced composites manufacturing, about 30 college credits and a guaranteed job interview with partner businesses. Those who stay on for another year could earn associate degrees.