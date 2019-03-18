Caroline Kennedy to headline 2019 Judson University forum

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — Judson University says Caroline Kennedy will headline this year's World Leaders Forum in suburban Chicago.

The school says the attorney, former U.S. ambassador to Japan and daughter of former President John F. Kennedy will speak Oct. 8. She will be interviewed by author and radio host Eric Metaxas.

The forum is usually in the spring at the university's Elgin campus. But the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that this year the forum will be in the fall at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. University officials say that's to accommodate the forum's popularity and offer more seating.

Past speakers at the Christian liberal arts and sciences university's forum include former President George W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com