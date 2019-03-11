Cardiology mentoring program starts; 20 Louisiana students

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American College of Cardiology has chosen 13 students at Louisiana high schools and seven at universities in the state for a new one-year mentoring program.

The Young Scholars Program will introduce students to the cardiology and research worlds.

A news release says students are from schools in the state where the ACC is meeting. This year's conference begins Saturday in New Orleans.

Seven of the high-school students attend a New Orleans academic charter school. A private school in Ruston and a charter school in Jefferson Parish each has two students in the program. There's one each from public high schools in Jennings and Welsh, and a Jefferson Parish public science academy.

Xavier, Dillard and Tulane universities each has two students in the program. Louisiana State University has one.