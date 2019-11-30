California university sued over student’s hazing death

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Parents of a 19-year-old woman who died of alcohol poisoning are suing her sorority and California State University, Fullerton, claiming her death was due to hazing.

The Orange County Register says the parents of Bea Castro filed the negligence and wrongful death suit this week.

The suit says Castro was forced to drink large amounts of alcohol last March during an initiation for the Chi Sigma Phi sorority. The suit claims some of the drinking occurred on campus.

Castro was found unresponsive at a home in nearby Garden Grove. She was pronounced dead at a hospital from acute ethanol intoxication.

A Cal State Fullerton statement says the university’s legal counsel will respond to the suit.