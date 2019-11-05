California school district to pay $28M after boy hit by car

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district will pay $28 million in damages after a boy with special needs was hit by a car and severely injured while under the supervision of school personnel.

A judge determined the Victor Elementary School District was negligent and liable for the injuries suffered by Fabian Sanchez in 2017. Lawyers for the boy said Tuesday that the district agreed to the settlement during mediation ahead of the trial's penalty phase. The district also agreed to implement policy changes.

District officials didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Fabian, who was 11 at the time, was escorted to the edge of Puesta Del Sol Elementary School campus and left to walk home alone — in violation of district policy for special ed students.