California Senate OKs giving USC victims more time to sue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has passed a bill aimed at giving alleged sexual assault victims at the University of Southern California more time to file lawsuits.

The Senate voted 38-0 Wednesday to approve an Assembly bill giving some who fall outside the current window an additional year to sue.

The current deadline is 10 years from the last attack or three years from the discovery of an injury.

The bill, which now goes back to the Assembly, is a response to allegations by hundreds of women that former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall sexually assaulted them during examinations.

Tyndall, who worked at USC for decades, was arrested in June and is charged with molesting 16 patients. He's denied wrongdoing.

In all, more than 380 women have reported misconduct by Tyndall.