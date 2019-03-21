CCSU students testing program allowing alcohol in dorms

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Students at Central Connecticut State University are testing a new pilot program allowing of-age students to have alcoholic beverages in their dorm rooms.

CCSU sophomore Nicky Florestal says the idea could bring more students on campus. School Student Affairs Vice President Michael Jasek tells WVIT-TV that the program could help to encourage older students to continue living on campus.

Officials say eligible students can request to live in two dorms where drinking will be allowed with exceptions starting this fall. Jasek says alcohol won't be allowed in the dorms' hallways or common areas.

Students can only keep a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine or a small bottle of liquor.

School staff members say they will evaluate how the program is going after a year.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com